AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:19 a.m. EDT

The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?

NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong. Shares of smaller regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering “strategic options” that may include the possible sale of the company. Other regional banks such as Comerica and Zions also saw double-digit declines. The bigger worry is that the bank failures might cause customers and investors to doubt relatively healthy banks, a concept known as financial contagion and one of the nightmares for bank regulators and the industry.

Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils

ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won’t change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can’t make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won’t go to locals.

Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt ‘X-date’

WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.

Stock market today: Asia mixed after Wall St sinks

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank on worries about the health of U.S. banks that are under pressure from interest rate hikes. Shanghai declined while Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays. Oil prices advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% as investors worried about the health of banks following three high-profile failures in the United States and one in Switzerland. Shares of PacWest Bancorp, a target of investor scrutiny, tumbled 50.6%. The bank said it was considering options and has been approached by potential partners and investors. The U.S. government was due to release an update on employment.

Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid

Apple has once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter. But the tech giant says its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid. The company earned $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1. That’s down slightly from $25.01 billion, also $1.52 per share, a year earlier. The latest numbers come after the Cupertino, California, company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines

Bud Light’s parent company said Thursday it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to boost sales that plummeted after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. But Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris also downplayed the impact of the backlash, saying Bud Light’s U.S. sales declines in the first three weeks of April represented only 1% of InBev’s global volumes. Doukeris also said the company sees signs that Bud Light demand is stabilizing. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself April 1 with a Bud Light can with her face on it that the brand sent her.

US to control land sales to foreigners near 8 military bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under a proposed rule change, foreign citizens and companies would need U.S. government approval to buy property within 100 miles of eight military bases. The proposal follows a Chinese firm’s attempt to build a plant near the Grand Forks Air Base in North Dakota, which raised national security concerns. The new rule would affect Grand Forks and seven other bases, including three that are tied to the B-21 Raider, the nation’s future stealth bomber. The Treasury Department’s Office of Investment Security is set to propose the rule on Friday. It would give expanded powers to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

DoorDash beats Q1 forecasts as it expands services, markets

DoorDash posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter as it expanded into new markets overseas and new delivery categories at home. The San Francisco company said its total orders rose 27% to 512 million in the January-March period. That was higher than the 493 million Wall Street forecast. DoorDash acquired the Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises last summer, allowing it to expand in 22 countries where it previously had no presence, including Germany. And in the U.S., the company said orders from convenience stores, groceries and other newer categories are growing faster than restaurant deliveries.

Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has met with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence. President Joe Biden briefly dropped by the meeting in the White House’s Roosevelt Room and told the CEOs, “What you’re doing has enormous potential and enormous danger.” The Biden administration is rolling out initiatives meant to ensure the rapidly evolving AI technology improves lives without putting at risk people’s rights and safety. The Democratic administration announced a $140 million investment to establish seven AI research institutes. The White House Office of Management and Budget intends to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools.

Britain to start free trade with New Zealand and Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Britain’s free trade agreements with New Zealand and Australia will come into force by the end of this month. The announcement came Friday while the prime ministers from the two Southern Hemisphere nations are in London for the coronation of King Charles III. The deals are part of Britain’s efforts to expand its economic ties after it left the European Union. Both deals were first agreed to in 2021. New Zealand is looking for more sales of its products like wine, butter, beef and honey. Australia expects to export more beef, sheep products, seafood and other goods to the British market. There are also more opportunities for people to work in the other countries.

