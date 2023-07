AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:17 p.m. EDT

US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Signs that inflation pressures in the United States are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports that consumer prices rose in June at their slowest pace in more than two years and that wage growth cooled last quarter. Together, the figures provided the latest signs that the Federal Reserve’s drive to tame inflation may succeed without triggering a recession, an outcome known as a “soft landing.” A price gauge closely monitored by the Fed rose just 3% in June from a year earlier. That was down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

A ‘rolling recession’ or a ‘richcession’ might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing.” Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession.”

Stock market today: Wall Street resumes its rally after encouraging reports on profits and inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 was 1% higher Friday. The Dow was up 198 points, or 0.6%, after breaking a 13-day winning streak a day before. The Nasdaq composite was up 1.9%. Stocks have been rallying recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected.

Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order encouraging companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. Biden visits Maine on Friday for the first time as president, packaging his signing of the order with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser later in Freeport. The Democrat won three of Maine’s four electoral votes in 2020 and wants to shore up support in the state. Maine allocates electoral votes by congressional district. Biden lost in the state’s 2nd District, which provided the only electoral vote in New England for then-President Donald Trump, a Republican. Republican state Rep. Joshua Morris says Biden’s economic policies hurt working people in his district.

Germany used to be the world’s export powerhouse. Now, it’s not growing. What happened?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. Official figures released Friday show economic output stagnated in the April-to-June quarter. That follows a declines in the first three months of the year and last three months of 2022 as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine echoed through Europe’s largest economy. It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast that Germany would be the only developed economy to shrink this year.

Merger talks end between large health care systems in Minnesota, South Dakota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A merger that would have created one of the largest health service companies in the Upper Midwest has been scrapped. Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced Thursday that they would not proceed with the merger they had been discussing since late last year. It would have created a system with more than 50 hospitals and about 78,000 employees. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that it marks the second time in a decade that the two companies considered merging. The latest attempt drew opposition at the University of Minnesota, which partners with Fairview and opposed the idea of an out-of-state entity owning its medical center in Minneapolis.

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.

Despite price hikes, well known P&G brands like Tide and Crest continue to sell

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such household products like Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed consumers’ appetite for its items even as it continued to push up prices. The Cincinnati-based company reported net income of $3.39 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $3.06 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 5% to $20.55 billion up from $19.51 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.32 per share on sales of $20.01 billion.

Salvage crews board a cargo ship burning off the Netherlands. The smoke and flames are easing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands’ coast guard says that salvage crews dealing with a cargo ship loaded with cars that has been burning for more than two days off the northern Dutch coast boarded the vessel for the first time as heat, flames and smoke eased. They boarded the stricken ship Friday as heat, flames and smoke eased. The coast guard says salvage workers have established “a new more robust towing connection,” that will make it easier to move and control the ship. Meanwhile the company that chartered the vessel says it was carrying far more electric vehicles than previously reported.

Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning

TOKYO (AP) — A top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says an upcoming release of the treated radioactive water into sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone.” The corporate officer in charge of the treated water management for the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings told The Associated Press on Friday that it is still an initial step of the daunting task of decades-long decommissioning that remain. The release plan has faced strong opposition from in and outside Japan because of safety and reputational worries and political reasons.

