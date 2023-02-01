AP Business SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EST

Fed lifts rate by quarter-point but says inflation is easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. At the same time, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the Fed recognizes that the pace of inflation has cooled — a signal that it could be nearing the end of its rate increases. The stock and bond markets rallied during his news conference, suggesting that they anticipate a forthcoming pause in the Fed’s credit tightening.

Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it. The latest rate increase is smaller than the Fed’s half-point rate hike in December and its four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier last year. The slowdown reflects the fact that inflation, while still high, is easing, and some parts of the economy seem to be cooling.

PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A judge says Pacific Gas & Electric must face trial for involuntary manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people. The judge in Shasta County ruled Wednesday that the nation’s largest utility must be tried on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges. The company has pleaded not guilty. The Zogg Fire destroyed more than 200 homes. State fire officials say it began when a pine tree fell into a power line and the California Public Utilities Commission has proposed fining PG&E more than $155 million for negligence. In a statement, PG&E says it didn’t commit any crime. The utility has been blamed for starting more than 30 wildfires since 2017 through neglect of its aging power grid.

Asian stocks rise after Fed sees inflation improving

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have gained after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 1% higher after the Fed raised its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points, a smaller margin than previous increases. Chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process has started” but “ongoing increases” in rates will be needed. That appeared to encourage investors who worry the Fed and European central banks might be willing to push the global economy into recession to cool inflation that is near multi-decade highs.

Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has posted another quarter of declining revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company’s stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street’s muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback. Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That’s down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier. According to a poll by FactSet, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.26 per share. Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.55 billion.

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force is telling North Dakota leaders it believes a Chinese company’s plan to build a wet corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base poses a national security threat. The Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million project had been touted as an economic boon. Now opponents say the location 12 miles from the Air Force base creates the potential for espionage. The military isn’t specifying what kind of security threat it’s worried about, but Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he’ll ask the City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect it to public infrastructure. Fufeng officials are declining to comment.

Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz

NEW YORK (AP) — Startup OpenAI released its ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool into the wild late last year with great fanfare. But Google has been more cautious about who gets to play with its AI advancements despite growing pressure for the internet giant to compete more aggressively with rival Microsoft, which is pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI and fusing its technology into Microsoft products. Generative AI can churn out paragraphs of readable text and new images as well as music and video. And some of the technological breakthroughs driving the red-hot field have been pioneered in Google’s vast research arm.

Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even in outer space, not just cars on roads, to step up on sustainability efforts. The Japanese automaker said Thursday it is planning a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors. General Manager Testsuya Hasebe said that will lower the cost of the fuel cell stack to a third of what it is now. The stack, which charges faster than previous versions, will be produced in Ohio, then roll out to other North American and Japan sites.

European inflation eases for 3rd month but prices still bite

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s inflation rate has dipped at the start of the year, giving some relief to consumers but still leaving them facing higher prices. The European Union statistics agency said Wednesday that the consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency reached 8.5% in January compared with a year earlier. That’s down from the annual rate of 9.2% in December. It’s the first report on consumer prices with data from Croatia, which joined the eurozone on Jan. 1. Inflation in Europe has now slowed for the third month in a row, falling from a record high of 10.6% in October. Food and energy prices are persisting as the major factors driving up inflation.

Ex-aide says Elon Musk had ‘handshake deal’ for Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s former chief of staff has testified that the billionaire believed he had a “handshake deal” to take Tesla private in 2018. That was shortly before he tweeted he had the financing for an aborted buyout that still is still haunting him in a high-profile trial. The former aide, Sam Teller, detailed that Musk held with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund during testimony in a trial triggered by a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Tesla shareholders alleging Musk misled them in August 2018 indicating a buyout of the electric automakers was in the works. A nine-person jury is expected to begin its deliberations Friday.

