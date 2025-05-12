AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:06 p.m. EDT

US and China reach a deal to slash sky-high tariffs for now, with a 90-day pause

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. and Chinese officials say they have called a 90-day truce in their trade war, rolling back most of their recent tariff hikes. The two countries said Monday that they plan more talks on resolving trade disputes. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says that the U.S. has agreed to drop its 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods to 30%. And China has agreed to lower its 125% rate on U.S. goods to 10%. Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the reductions at a news conference in Geneva. The deal creates time to reach a more substantive agreement. But tariffs are still higher than before Trump started ramping them up last month. And businesses and investors are uncertain about whether the truce will last.

Dow jumps 995 and S&P 500 climbs 2.9% following a 90-day truce in the US-China trade war

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are leaping after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war. The S&P 500 jumped 2.9% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 995 points, and the Nasdaq composite gained 3.9%. Hopes for an economy less encumbered by tariffs also sent crude oil prices higher. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other currencies, and Treasury yields jumped on expectations the Federal Reserve won’t have to cut interest rates so deeply this year in order to protect the economy. Analysts warned conditions could still quickly change, as has so often happened in President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

Trump’s tariffs have launched global trade wars. Here’s a timeline of how we got here

NEW YORK (AP) — Long-threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump have plunged the country into trade wars abroad — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty. Trump is no stranger to tariffs. He also launched a trade war during his first term in office, but has more sweeping plans now. Economists stress there could greater consequences this time — and that higher prices will likely lead consumers to foot the bill. There’s also been a sense of whiplash from Trump’s back-and-forth tariff threats and responding retaliation, including some recently-postponed levies. Still, Trump has announced sweeping trade actions — most recently with his launch of “reciprocal” tariffs.

Trump’s anti-DEI battle threatens nonprofits trying to fill critical labor gaps

CHICAGO (AP) — Recruiting women into construction and manufacturing has for years been a painstaking but broadly popular effort to address persistent labor shortages. But President Donald Trump’s aim to stamp out diversity and inclusion programs threaten to cripple community-based organizations that have been critical to that goal. The Trump administration has moved swiftly to cut off federal funding to dozens of community groups that implement programs on the ground. While companies have scrambled to figure out how to adapt DEI policies to avoid violating the federal government’s orders, many of their partner nonprofits say such compliance is impossible because their very mission involves providing services to historically marginalized communities.

Mexico says US suspension of beef imports because of screwworm is unfair

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has described as “unfair” the decision by the Trump administration to suspend imports of Mexican beef cattle for 15 days due to the detection of screwworm in shipments. Sheinbaum has spent the past few months scrambling to offset tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. She says she hopes the suspension won’t result in another economic blow for her country. Screwworm, a parasite that enters the skin, can invade the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans. It was first detected in Mexican cattle in November but on Sunday the U.S. said the parasite was advancing northwards.

Here’s a look at the sectors getting a boost from the truce in the US-China trade war

Shares of many companies that source at least some of their goods from China are surging on Monday as U.S. and Chinese officials announced that they had reached a deal to roll back most of their recent tariffs and called a 90-day truce in their trade war to allow for more talks on resolving their trade disputes.

Georgia become second US state to shield maker of Roundup weed killer from some cancer claims

Georgia has become the second state to provide a legal protections to the manufacturer of a popular weed killer. Legislation signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says pesticide makers can’t be sued for failing to warn customers of dangers if they use labels approved by federal regulators. The bill is backed by agrochemical giant Bayer, the maker of Roundup weed killer. Bayer has been hit with 181,000 claims alleging that Roundup’s key ingredient glyphosate causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bayer disputes those claims. The Environmental Protection Agency has said it’s not likely to be carcinogenic to humans when used as directed. North Dakota enacted a similar law earlier this year.

Zepbound beats Wegovy for weight loss in first head-to-head trial of blockbuster drugs

A new study shows that people Zepbound lost about 50% more weight than those using Wegovy. It was the first head-to-head trial of the blockbuster weight-loss medications. Participants who took tirzepatide — which is sold as Zepbound by Eli Lilly — lost an average of 50 pounds over 72 weeks. Those who took semaglutide — known as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, lost about 33 pounds. The study was published Sunday and presented at an obesity conference in Spain. Zepbound targets two hormones that regulate appetite and feelings of fullness. Wegovy targets one of those hormones.

US touts ‘substantial progress’ in tariff talks with China, but details are still scarce

GENEVA (AP) — The lead U.S. negotiator in trade talks with China cheered “a great deal of productivity” in resolving differences between the world’s two leading economic powers, after officials wrapped two days of bargaining in Switzerland following President Donald Trump imposing steep tariffs and Beijing retaliating. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there was “substantial progress” in the weekend sessions, but offered scant information. He said more details would come at a briefing Monday. The Chinese delegation held a subsequent news conference where it described what occurred as “candid, in-depth and constructive dialogue.” Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said both sides had agreed to “establishing a consultation mechanism” for further discussions on trade and economic issues.

Trump signs executive order setting 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower prescription drug costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order setting a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to electively lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. or face new limits down the road over what the government will pay. The Republican president’s order Monday calls on the health department to broker new price tags for drugs. If deals are not reached, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be tasked with developing a rule tying the price the U.S. pays for medications to lower prices paid by other countries. The nation’s pharmaceutical lobby calls Trump’s order a “bad deal” for American patients. Drugmakers argue threats to their profits could impact research to develop new drugs.

