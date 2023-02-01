AP Business SummaryBrief at 10:01 p.m. EST

Fed lifts rate by quarter-point but says inflation is easing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. At the same time, Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference that the Fed recognizes that the pace of inflation has cooled — a signal that it could be nearing the end of its rate increases. The stock and bond markets rallied during his news conference, suggesting that they anticipate a forthcoming pause in the Fed’s credit tightening.

Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it. The latest rate increase is smaller than the Fed’s half-point rate hike in December and its four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier last year. The slowdown reflects the fact that inflation, while still high, is easing, and some parts of the economy seem to be cooling.

Stocks hit summer highs as Fed sees progress on inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss Wednesday to rise 1%. As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March. The Fed’s chair said more increases are likely needed, but he also said the disinflationary process has started.

Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has posted another quarter of declining revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company’s stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street’s muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback. Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That’s down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier. According to a poll by FactSet, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.26 per share. Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.55 billion.

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force is telling North Dakota leaders it believes a Chinese company’s plan to build a wet corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base poses a national security threat. The Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million project had been touted as an economic boon. Now opponents say the location 12 miles from the Air Force base creates the potential for espionage. The military isn’t specifying what kind of security threat it’s worried about, but Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he’ll ask the City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect it to public infrastructure. Fufeng officials are declining to comment.

Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz

NEW YORK (AP) — Startup OpenAI released its ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool into the wild late last year with great fanfare. But Google has been more cautious about who gets to play with its AI advancements despite growing pressure for the internet giant to compete more aggressively with rival Microsoft, which is pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI and fusing its technology into Microsoft products. Generative AI can churn out paragraphs of readable text and new images as well as music and video. And some of the technological breakthroughs driving the red-hot field have been pioneered in Google’s vast research arm.

European inflation eases for 3rd month but prices still bite

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s inflation rate has dipped at the start of the year, giving some relief to consumers but still leaving them facing higher prices. The European Union statistics agency said Wednesday that the consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency reached 8.5% in January compared with a year earlier. That’s down from the annual rate of 9.2% in December. It’s the first report on consumer prices with data from Croatia, which joined the eurozone on Jan. 1. Inflation in Europe has now slowed for the third month in a row, falling from a record high of 10.6% in October. Food and energy prices are persisting as the major factors driving up inflation.

Ex-aide says Elon Musk had ‘handshake deal’ for Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s former chief of staff has testified that the billionaire believed he had a “handshake deal” to take Tesla private in 2018. That was shortly before he tweeted he had the financing for an aborted buyout that still is still haunting him in a high-profile trial. The former aide, Sam Teller, detailed that Musk held with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund during testimony in a trial triggered by a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Tesla shareholders alleging Musk misled them in August 2018 indicating a buyout of the electric automakers was in the works. A nine-person jury is expected to begin its deliberations Friday.

Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers. The president is also going after ticket sellers and internet and cable companies. On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to limit what he called “junk fees.” He says they add up, especially for low-income Americans. He mentioned fees that airlines charge for seat assignments, and so-called resort fees that some hotels add to the bill. A spokeswoman for an airline group says the carriers do all they can to help families sit together without paying extra.

Day of disruption in UK as hundreds of thousands join strike

LONDON (AP) — Up to half a million workers are estimated to be on strike across the U.K. in the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade. Thousands of schools closed some or all of their classrooms, train services are paralyzed and delays are expected at airports as teachers, university staff, civil servants, border officials and train and bus drivers join a mass walkout. Wednesday’s strikes mark an escalation of disruptive action across multiple key industries. Unions are stepping up pressure on the government to demand better pay. They argue that wages have stagnated for a decade and failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.

