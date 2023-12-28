America’s Most Fun Cities Revealed! Are They Worth Visiting?

More than 3.4 million people, on average, travel to Las Vegas every month. It’s no wonder it was recently ranked as the most fun city in the United States.

America offers beautiful, interesting cities from coast to coast. Each one features unique experiences regarding entertainment, recreation, history, art, and culture. According to a WalletHub study, Las Vegas, Nevada, is the most fun city in America.

Study Analyzes 182 Cities Across 65 Metrics

WalletHub ‘s 2023 study analyzed more than 180 cities across 65 essential metrics. The goal was to find the cities with the most extensive selection of affordable, fun activities. The metrics included everything from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.

In addition to the overall ranking, the study ranked the cities in three primary categories: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and finally, costs. By looking at the WalletHub data, Americans can look beyond the overall scores and focus on what matters most to them as they travel.

Entertainment Is Nearly 5% Of Consumer Expenditures

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 consumer expenditures report, entertainment accounts for nearly 5% of average annual spending in the United States. While the percentage may seem high, the average American spends over $3,400 on entertainment annually.

Where Americans go for fun can also significantly impact their financial health. Especially if gambling is involved,

America’s Most Fun Cities

No matter how individuals or families define fun, the study provides valuable insight into finding entertainment and, more importantly, controlling costs.

Las Vegas, Nevada

As of October, about 34.1 million people had visited Las Vegas in 2023. Las Vegas earned the nickname “ Sin City ” as early as the 1930s with its infamous casinos, glitzy nightlife, gourmet restaurants, and flashy performances. Las Vegas ranks first in entertainment and nightlife but finishes in the middle of the pack for costs.

Orlando, Florida

Home to theme parks with iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and Harry Potter, Orlando is in second place on this list. Although expenses tend to run high for entertainment, the city has relatively low average prices for food like burgers and pizza. It also boasts one of the lowest nightly rates for a 3-star hotel room.

Miami, Florida

Miami ranks third on the list mainly due to its alluring beaches, boat tours, and water sports. The city has iconic professional sports teams and many outdoor recreational opportunities. For those who like natural wonders, Everglades National Park is close by. Miami is first in the metrics for most festivals and restaurants per capita, but it is on the higher end of the cost spectrum.

Atlanta, Georgia

A southern city rich in American history, Atlanta is America’s fourth-ranked city for fun. Atlanta offers unique experiences, including the College Football Hall of Fame and the World of Coca-Cola. Children can expand their creativity at the LEGO Discovery Center, while adults can live out their fantasies at the Porsche Experience Center.

San Francisco, California

The West Coast city ranks fifth overall for fun and first in three metrics: most dance clubs, festivals, and restaurants per capita. Beyond its active nightlife, San Francisco harbors iconic attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. The city offers unique neighborhoods to explore and marketplaces along the Bay. For those looking for outdoor recreation, San Francisco offers many parks, including Golden Gate Park and Muir Woods.

America’s Most Affordable Cities

Tyra Burton, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, Department of Marketing and Sales at Kennesaw State University, says, “Planning is essential for making your travel dollars stretch farther. Finding a destination that has community events, parks, and free museums will give you things to do that don’t require part of your budget.”

Isolating individual categories can be particularly helpful for those with a primary passion or interest. Washington, DC, has one of the world’s most extensive collections of free museums and parks. For movie lovers, Fargo, North Dakota, ranks number one for the lowest movie costs. In another individual metric, Americans can find the best average beer prices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Beyond the individual cost metrics, which cities ranked the best for overall affordability? Oklahoma proudly harbors Oklahoma City in the first spot and Tulsa at number five. Amarillo, Texas, Montgomery, Alabama, and Fargo, North Dakota, finish in positions two through four.

Finding Balance Between Fun and Affordability

Most travelers want to strike a good balance between entertainment and affordability. Two cities shine in this regard. St. Louis, Missouri, ranks 14th for overall fun and 16th for lowest prices. Cincinnati, Ohio, ranks 11th for fun and 35th for affordability. The fun meter decreases slightly, but the significant cost savings make these cities fantastic vacation destinations.

Travelers can review the WalletHub report for an excellent starting point. They should conduct additional research before making travel and entertainment decisions.

Burton says, “Look for a city that engages both its residents and visitors. Check out city visitor websites as well as the website for residents. An active local government or tourist center that plans entertainment and family events can help provide fun activities for your trip. Look for green spaces like parks, rec areas, lakes, and beaches for places to bring your packed lunch and reconnect with nature.”

With insightful data, Americans can decide where and how to spend their hard-earned money, even when it comes to having fun.

