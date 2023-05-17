AM Prep-Segue

MAN INDICTED FOR STEALING DOROTHY’S RUBY SLIPPERS

UNDATED (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a man who stole a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” Federal prosecutors in North Dakota say a grand jury indicted Terry Martin with one count of theft of a major artwork. The indictment alleges that Martin stole the shoes from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005, where they were on loan. The FBI recovered the shoes in 2018 when a man told the shoes’ insurer he could help get them back. Three other pairs of ruby slippers exist and are owned by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian and a private collector.

SINQUA WALLS OUTLINES HIS FAVORITE “WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP” SCENES

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Sinqua Walls’ favorite scenes in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” are the first day and the last day, because they were shot on the first day and last day in real life. Walls says the movie shows the progression of his friendship with Jack Harlow as characters and as men in a natural way. Walls also loves a scene that involves a flamethrower and running down an alley. He says he pulled his hamstring, but it was the moment that really brought him together with Harlow. “White Men Can’t Jump” premieres tomorrow on Hulu.

RAINN WILSON TRAVELS THE WORLD TO BE HAPPY

NEW YORK (AP) – Rainn Wilson is searching the world for happiness, but he goes to unhappy places as well to find it. Wilson consults global data on happiness to visit countries that rank high on the happiness index – like Iceland – and low – like Bulgaria. Wilson says Icelanders are “quirky and wonderful and interesting.” He says Bulgarians are mistrustful of government and strangers because of years of being subjugated by Ottomans, Nazis and Soviets. Wilson say he felt at ease in Bulgaria because he’s a worrier. All five episodes of “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss” debut today on the Peacock streaming service.

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO CAST ROBERT DE NIRO AS HIS FATHER

CHICAGO (AP) – Sebastian Maniscalco made a bizarre requests to his father: could his father teach Robert De Niro to speak like him? Maniscalco wrote a movie about his father who immigrated from Sicily and became a hairdresser at the age of 18. Maniscalco says people have told him that De Niro’s Sicilian accent in the film “About My Father” is better than the Italian De Niro spoke in “The Godfather 2.” Maniscalco says he himself doesn’t know any Sicilian, yet his father managed to teach it to De Niro. “About My Father” is in theaters next week.

FOREST WHITAKER OPENS LEARNING CENTER OUTSIDE PARIS

AUBERVILLIERS, France (AP) – Forest Whitaker has kicked off a chapter of his nongovernmental organization outside Paris that aims to bring specialized skills to a poor region of France. Whitaker inaugurated his Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative in Seine-Saint-Denis yesterday. The learning center offers free classes in entrepreneurship, communications, computer science and conflict resolution. It actually started classes in April and has 70 students, with a goal of 200 students. Whitaker says he chose a region of France that people imagine is in decline but has a lot of potential to go up. Whitaker’s organization works in eight other countries.

ANGELINA JOLIE ANNOUNCES UPCYCLE FASHION VENTURE

NEW YORK (AP) – Angelina Jolie’s latest fashion venture is aimed at utilizing fabric that would normally be discarded and talent that might be overlooked. Jolie writes on Instagram her Atelier Jolie brand will use deadstock fabric and vintage materials. It also will allow customers to repair or upcycle pieces from their closets to eliminate waste. The company will employ a diverse team that includes apprenticeships for refugees. No other details were released.

