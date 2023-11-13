AM Prep-Music

Victoria Monet’s daughter is a Grammy nominee at age 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Victoria Monet’s two-year-old daughter is now the youngest person ever to be nominated for a Grammy. Billboard reports Hazel Monet is nominated as a featured artist on her mother’s track “Hollywood,” up for best traditional R&B performance. The previous record-holder was Leah Peasall, who was 8 when she was nominated as a member of The Peasall Sisters, who appeared on the “O Brother Where Art Thou?” soundtrack. Peasall is also the youngest winner, because that won album of the year in 2002.

Jay Weinberg says he was surprised to be let go from Slipknot

UNDATED (AP) – Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg says he was “heartbroken and blindsided” to learn he was no longer in the band. Weinberg writes on social media he got the call on the morning of Nov. 5. Slipknot said in a band statement that they were parting ways with Weinberg as “a creative decision.” Weinberg says he’s overwhelmed and grateful for the support he’s gotten. He says he looks forward to “creating loud, passionate and heartfelt music that we enjoy together again.”

Taylor Swift, Rick Ross form basis for law courses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Law students around the country are learning the finer points of the legal system by using entertainers as a starting point. Students at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law learn legal writing based on issues that might face Taylor Swift. Students at the Georgia State University College of Law not only learn entertainment issues involving Rick Ross, but Ross himself addresses the class at the end. It’s not just legal classes. Michigan State University offers an English class based on Beyonce’s “Lemonade” album.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” takes number one

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” picks up a second week at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. It moved another 245,000 units in the past week. Jung Kook’s “Golden” debuts in second place. “For All The Dogs” by Drake is number three, and “One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen is number four. Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” is fifth.

“Christmas with Brandy” is a mix of old and new holiday songs

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Brandy has released her first holiday album, “Christmas with Brandy.” It includes traditional favorites like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells.” It also includes new songs like “Christmas Gift,” a song she sings with her daughter, Sy’Rai. Brandy writes on social media she feels blessed to create an album with “joy, family, love and quality divine time with the ones you love.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.