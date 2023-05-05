AM Prep-Kickers

REPORTER CHARGED WITH PRANK CALL USING S.D. GOVERNOR’S CELL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A broadcast reporter has been charged with making a prank phone call using South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cellphone number. Stanley County Sheriff Brad Rathbun said Austin Goss surrendered Thursday and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He was immediately fired from his job as the capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now. The misdemeanor count of making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and $2,000 in fines. Online court documents indicate that he is representing himself, and he didn’t immediately respond to text or voicemail messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

PRINCE WILLIAM POURS PINT, MEETS PUBLIC BEFORE CORONATION

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has poured a pint of ale and taken a ride on the London subway with his wife Kate as part of a royal ramble before King Charles III’s coronation. William and Kate took time to chat with royal fans, tourists and Londoners Thursday in the capital’s Soho entertainment district before Saturday’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The pair took their first trip on the Elizabeth line which is named after Queen Elizabeth II. They then stopped at a historic pub where William poured a pint of Kingmaker. The pale ale was brewed to celebrate the coronation. The visit came as London prepared for the first coronation in the United Kingdom in 70 years.

PURPLE LANES: MINNESOTA HIGHWAY SIGNS TO HONOR PRINCE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has honored the late pop superstar Prince by voting to dedicate to him the highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death and now goes to Gov. Tim Walz, who is expected to sign. Prince is the creator of hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry.” Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota State Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie, designating it as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway.

MAY THE FOURTH BE ‘I DO’: OHIO CITY HAS ‘STAR WARS’ WEDDINGS

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.

