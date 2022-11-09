AM Prep-Kickers

T-REX SKULL FOUND IN S. DAKOTA TO BE AUCTIONED

NEW YORK (AP) — Make no bones about it — this is one expensive skull. The skull of a Tyrannosaurus rex is expected to fetch at least $15 million at auction in New York next month. Officials at Sotheby’s say the 200-pound skull fossil is being sold Dec. 9 by an owner who wishes to remain anonymous. The skull was discovered in Harding County, South Dakota, where several other other T. rex skeletons have been found. Sotheby’s experts say two large puncture holes in the skull are evidence of a big fight, probably with another T. rex.

CALIF. POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INTO AIR

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer is in trouble with some of his own after firing his service weapon in the air several times in a tavern’s parking lot. Why did he shoot? No specific reason was given, but a police report says off-duty Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte had been drinking with friends. The officer fled the scene after the shooting, but later turned himself in. He’s been arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

