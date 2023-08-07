AM Prep-Cyber Corner

Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) – Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches. Police released Cenat early Saturday after he was issued a desk appearance ticket, which is issued by police to require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges. Police say they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles.

Artificial intelligence is gaining state lawmakers’ attention, and they have a lot of questions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State legislatures across the country are rushing to get a handle on fast-evolving artificial intelligence. Many are focusing first on their own state governments before imposing restrictions on the private sector. Legislators are seeking ways to protect constituents from discrimination and other harms while not hindering cutting-edge advancements in medicine, science, business, education and more. Connecticut plans to inventory all of its government systems using AI and regularly check to see if they’re discriminatory. Legislatures in Texas, North Dakota, West Virginia and Puerto Rico have created advisory bodies to study and monitor AI systems their agencies are using.

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

NEW YORK (AP) – Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June. Must wrote in a post Sunday that the “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” He added that “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.” Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts. Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas has yet to be seen, especially as Musk often tweets about action prematurely or without following through.

Stray Gods combines musicals and video gaming

UNDATED (AP) – It’s been a busy summer for fans of role-playing games, but here’s something completely different: Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. It’s an urban fantasy in which a college dropout gains the power of song when an ancient muse dies in her arms, and the gods aren’t too happy about it. It comes from Summerfall Studios, which was founded by Dragon Age writer David Gaider. The lead composer is Austin Wintory, best known for his Journey soundtrack. The cast of voiceover all-stars is led by The Last Of Us veterans Laura Bailey, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. If you love musicals but wish they were interactive — or if you love games but wish they had more singing — the show must go on Thursday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

