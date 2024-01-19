AM Prep-Cooler Copy

A first-ever experiment shows how pigs might one day help people who have liver failure

UNDATED (AP) — Surgeons externally attached a pig liver to a brain-dead human body and watched it successfully filter blood, a step toward eventually trying the technique in patients with liver failure. The University of Pennsylvania announced the novel experiment Thursday, a different spin on animal-to-human organ transplants. In this case, the pig liver was used outside the donated body, not inside. It is a way to create a “bridge” to support failing livers by doing the organ’s blood-cleansing work externally, much like dialysis for failing kidneys. Animal-to-human transplants, called xenotransplants, have failed for decades because people’s immune systems rejected the foreign tissue. Now scientists are trying again with pigs whose organs have been genetically modified to be more humanlike.

hree months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former professional basketball player whose ex-girlfriend was sentenced to prison last year for fraud is now facing his own federal indictment, accusing him of falsifying applications for pandemic relief loans. The indictment of Lorenzo Gordon, comes three months after his former girlfriend, Brittish Williams, was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud-related felonies. Williams first appeared on the VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives” in 2014 when she and Gordon were dating. They later broke up but have a child together.

North Dakota lawmaker who insulted police in DUI stop gets unsupervised probation and $1,000 fine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker who insulted police with vulgar, homophobic and anti-migrant comments during an arrest last month for drunken driving has been sentenced to serve nearly a year of unsupervised probation and to pay $1,000. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, had pleaded guilty to drunken driving, court records show. Rios has said he is “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and plans to seek help for alcoholism, but he has made no plans to resign.

Ben & Jerry’s and Vermont scoop shop employees reach contract agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has reached its first contract agreement with workers at a retail shop in the Vermont city where it was founded after the employees petitioned to unionize last year, That’s according to the union —Scoopers United and the brand. About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop in Burlington announced last April that they planned to form a union. Ben & Jerry’s, known as much for its social activism as its products and currently owned by consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, said it supported the workers’ plan.

