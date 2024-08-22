A dreaded, tree-killing beetle has reached North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in North Dakota, the latest among dozens of states where the dreaded, tree-killing insect has spread, state officials said Thursday.

Adult beetles were gathered this week from a trap near Edgeley in LaMoure County. Follow-up from state Department of Agriculture staff found additional larvae, the agency said. The finding makes North Dakota the 37th state to discover the killer pest, the department said.

The invasive insect originates from Asia and has killed many millions of ash trees across the U.S. It was first found in 2002 in Michigan.

The beetle lays its eggs on the bark of the ash tree. Once hatched, the larvae bore into the tree and feed on the inside, which hurts and kills the tree, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

For years, North Dakota officials prepared for the beetle’s arrival by placing and checking traps and promoting awareness, state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

His department has put a quarantine in place for LaMoure County, which means people can’t transport untreated firewood out of the county to other places in the state. If they do, they could be fined up to $5,000.

North Dakota has more than 90 million ash trees throughout the state, said Tom Claeys, state forester.

The department, the state Forest Service and North Dakota State University Extension will work together to learn the extent of the beetle’s spread, keep monitoring ash trees and do outreach in the months ahead. Tree damage from a December ice storm could make it harder to find infested trees.

Last year, an emerald ash borer larva was found in Moorhead, Minnesota, which neighbors Fargo, North Dakota.

