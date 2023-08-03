A 30-Second Commute? The Best and Worst States for Work-At-Home Employees

With many businesses embracing a work-from-home structure, an estimated 12.1% of workers now work entirely from home, while 27.8% have a hybrid schedule. While you can work remotely from anywhere, some places are still better than others.

A recent study by WalletHub identified the best and worst states for remote workers based on factors such as cybersecurity, internet access, and the cost of living.

The Work From Home Trend Isn’t Going Anywhere

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over one-third of employed people in the United States did some or all of their work at home. While the number of people working from home declined from 38% in 2021 to 34% in 2022, it’s still a higher figure than 24% in 2019.

These figures are in line with the findings of a WFH Research study. The study concluded the Covid pandemic permanently raised the percentage of remote workers to a 40-year high, suggesting remote work has become the new normal.

University of North Carolina professor Alyssa McGonagle, Ph.D., adds, “Work from home will continue to be popular and will be an essential option to retain talent in some sectors. Offering the option to work from home gives an employer a competitive advantage in today’s labor market, which still favors job applicants.”

Best and Worst States for Remote Workers

Some states are better for remote working than others, as revealed by the recent WalletHub study that analyzed conditions in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The study considered factors such as cybersecurity, Internet access, number of remote workers, utility costs, internet service, and housing costs.

Delaware

Delaware secures the top position as the best state for remote workers, solidifying its position with a work environment ranking second nationwide and an impressive 11th place for its living environment. The state’s commitment to embracing the remote work revolution is undeniable, as evidenced by the dedicated section on remote working added by the Delaware tourism board.

Utah

Utah is the second-best state to work from home, lauded for its favorable work environment and impressive quality of life. With the fourth-highest population of remote workers, Utah presents many opportunities for those seeking remote employment.

Maryland

Remote workers seeking an ideal setting will find Maryland a promising destination. With its work environment ranking fourth nationwide, the state offers a range of opportunities for work-at-home employees to thrive. Maryland is an appealing destination for remote workers seeking a higher quality of life in a coastal state.

Connecticut

Connecticut earns the fourth place spot for the best remote work environment. Households in Connecticut enjoy the second-highest percentage of high-speed Internet access in the nation.

New Jersey

New Jersey claims the fifth spot for remote and hybrid work, especially for professionals seeking a healthy work-life balance.

District of Columbia

The District of Columbia holds the sixth position, with a top ranking in the overall work environment. The District of Columbia has more than four times the number of remote workers as Mississippi. However, the District of Columbia ranks near the bottom of the list for cybersecurity, ironically. It holds the second-best position in Internet cost but lags in quality-of-life ratings.

Georgia

Georgia secures the seventh spot among the best states for remote work. While its work environment ranks 27th nationwide, Georgia is number one in the living environment category. Georgia also ranks high in Internet affordability and reliability.

Arizona

Arizona ranks eighth for remote work, ranking in the top ten for work and living environments. Arizona offers a range of opportunities for remote professionals who seek a conducive work environment and a high quality of life.

Washington

Washington claims ninth place, well-positioned in both work and living environments. Regarding the population working from home, Washington ties for fifth with Vermont. Additionally, Washington secures an impressive third position in both internet access and the cost of electricity.

Colorado

Colorado wraps up the shortlist with high rankings for both work living environments. Notably, Colorado ranks second in the country by number of people working from home, indicating abundant opportunities for remote work.

Worst States for Remote Workers

On the other end of the spectrum, Alaska, North Dakota, Montana, Arkansas, and Mississippi emerge as the bottom five states for remote workers, presenting significant challenges for flexible employment. States such as Iowa, Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, and West Virginia are also at the bottom of the list for those seeking remote work opportunities.

Overall State Rankings for Remote Workers

Here’s how every state ranked in work and living environment, based on a weighted score out of 100:

Delaware – 66.15

Utah – 64.45

Maryland – 63.96

Connecticut – 63.09

New Jersey – 62.78

District of Columbia – 62.24

Georgia – 61.90

Arizona – 61.05

Washington – 60.75

Colorado – 60.68

Massachusetts – 60.53

New Hampshire – 59.47

Tennessee – 58.99

Rhode Island – 58.88

North Carolina- 58.85

Florida- 58.74

Texas – 58.68

Pennsylvania – 57.44

Nevada – 57.17

Ohio – 56.78

Minnesota – 56.78

Oregon – 56.50

Kentucky – 56.31

California – 55.57

New York – 55.32

Virginia – 54.85

Kansas – 54.54

Illinois – 54.29

South Carolina – 54.25

Idaho – 54.21

Wisconsin – 54.06

Indiana – 53.61

Vermont – 53.37

Michigan – 52.95

Maine – 52.94

Alabama – 52.38

Louisiana – 51.44

Missouri – 50.54

Nebraska – 50.40

Oklahoma – 49.06

Wyoming – 48.38

West Virginia – 48.02

South Dakota – 47.75

New Mexico – 47.65

Hawaii – 46.65

Iowa – 45.78

Mississippi – 44.94

Arkansas – 44.78

Montana – 43.49

North Dakota – 41.12

Alaska – 36.85

How To Maximize Work-From-Home Comfort

When moving to one of the best work-from-home states, making the experience as comfortable as possible is vital. Set up a designated area in the home as a dedicated workspace. Invest in a comfortable, ergonomic chair and desk for good posture. Create a daily schedule with regular work hours, breaks, and meal times. Also, incorporate physical activity throughout the day.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Copyright 2023 Wealth of Geeks