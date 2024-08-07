Blue-green algae advisories for Lake Nokomis beaches lifted

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) have lifted the blue-green algae advisory for the Lake Nokomis Main beach and Lake Nokomis 50th Street beach.

The MPRB says that water samples taken on Monday, Aug. 5, showed improved conditions.

There is no longer any Minneapolis beach closed for blue-green algae, but there are four beaches closed for high levels of E. coli, including two at Bde Maka Ska, one at Lake Harriet, and one at Lake Hiawatha.

You can check if any beach is open or closed in Minneapolis by using this online beach status map.

