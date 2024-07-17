Walz to receive extra security in light of Trump assassination attempt, RNC convention

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

Minnesota State Patrol confirmed Wednesday it is increasing security presence for Governor Tim Walz following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and due to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The agency said it is also in contact with state lawmakers and its local partners about security needs.

A State Patrol spokesperson added the agency is “always working to assess and evaluate any potential risks to security.”