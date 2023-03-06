Three people found shot to death in Minnesota township

CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota authorities were investigating after deputies found three people shot to death at a small township north of Minneapolis.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers went to a home in Fish Lake Township Sunday morning after a family member reported not being able to reach people at the home.

Deputies found three people dead, apparently from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said after a preliminary investigation indicates that the shootings were not a random incident.

No further details have been released.

Fish Lake Township is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.

