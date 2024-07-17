Takeaways from AP story on dangerous heat threats to greenhouse workers

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Many farms, from buzzy vertical farming startups to traditional specialty crop growers, are marketing greenhouses as a way to shelter crops from climate extremes. They promise fresh produce closer to cities that won’t be harmed by drought, flooding or storms. But that promise overlooks the experience of the workers inside, where many experience equally bad or worse conditions than field workers, especially in summer, when heat and humidity indexes soar under glass. Researchers and advocates say that greenhouses can be designed to ensure that workers are kept comfortable, but there are no set standards and little research on the impact on workers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.