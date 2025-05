Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, First Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Baltimore (6:35 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Washington at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Conference League: Real Betis vs. Chelsea FC, Final, Wroclaw, Poland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Tulsa at San Antonio

FS1 — MLS: Nashville at Columbus

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at L.A. Galaxy

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Las Vegas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Washington

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.