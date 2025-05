Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Wake Forest, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. UCLA, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati, First Round, Arlington, Texas

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Washington vs. Penn St., Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Arlington, Texas

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Iowa, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Second Round, Durham, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Houston vs. Kansas St., First Round, Arlington, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Boston (6:45 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Texas at N.Y. Yankees

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Indiana at New York, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Dallas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Khaleej at Al Nassr

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal at Al Wehda

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, Final, Bilbao, Spain

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: FC Dallas at N.Y. Red Bulls, Round of 16

10 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Portland Thorns at Tigres UANL, Semifinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.