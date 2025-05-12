Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 14

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Sweden, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Athletics at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Boston, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Queensland at New South Wales

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: AC Milan vs. Bologna, Final, Rome

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis City

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

