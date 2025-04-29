Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kennesaw St. at Georgia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Georgia Tech

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston (2:10 p.m.) OR Miami at L.A. Dodgers (3:10 p.m.)

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, Game 5

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Montreal at Washington, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 5 (If Necessary)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 5

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Barcelona, Semifinal – Leg 1

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: CF Montreal at Toronto FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Vancouver at Inter Miami CF, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — English Super League: Chelsea at Manchester United

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Doubles Quarterfinal

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.