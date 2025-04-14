Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, April 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Penn
COLLEGE SPRING VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin
GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Thursday)
NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)
6:40 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Cincinnati
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Chicago
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at New Jersey
TRUTV — Detroit at New Jersey (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Vancouver
TRUTV — Vegas at Vancouver (DataCast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Newcastle United
10 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open: El Farolito at Sacramento Republic, Third Round
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds
_____
