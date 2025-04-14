Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 16

(All times Eastern)

Wednesday, April 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Penn

COLLEGE SPRING VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin

GOLF

12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, First Round, Shanghai Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Thursday)

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Quarterfinal, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)

6:40 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Cincinnati

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Miami at Chicago

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Dallas at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at New Jersey

TRUTV — Detroit at New Jersey (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Vancouver

TRUTV — Vegas at Vancouver (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Newcastle United

10 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open: El Farolito at Sacramento Republic, Third Round

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Rouen-WTA Early Rounds

