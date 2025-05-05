Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 6

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 6

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: El Salvador vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. Brazil, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Spain, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Georgia, First Round, Athens, Ga.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi, First Round, Athens, Ga.

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Athens, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Semifinal – Leg 2

10 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Portland at Tacoma, Round of 32

FS2 — Canadian Championship Preliminary Round: Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC, Langford, British Columbia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.