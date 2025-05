Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, May 20

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Made By Ball Basketball, Kigali, Rwanda

1 p.m.

NBATV — NBATV — Armee Patriotique Rwandaise vs. Alahli Tripoli, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: California vs. Miami, First Round, Durham, N.C.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, First Round, Durham, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Pool Play, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Quarterfinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play – Semifinals, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Herning, Denmark

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. U.S., Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Game 1

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: Minnesota at Oklahoma City, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Shabab

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship Vancouver at Valour, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: Portland at San Jose, Round of 16

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

