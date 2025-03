Sports on TV for Tuesday, March 25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, March 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Chattanooga at Bradley, Quarterfinal

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: North Texas at Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Ohio St.

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive, Finals – Match 2

9 p.m.

ESPN — TGL Playoffs: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive, Finals – Match 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Miami

TRUTV — Golden State at Miami (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at Sacramento

TRUTV — Oklahoma City at Sacramento (DataCast)

SKIING

2 p.m.

USA — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Israel vs. Norway, Group I, Debrecen, Hungary

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Cuba, Leg 2, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Jamaica vs. St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Leg 2, Kingston, Jamaica

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. Belize, Leg 2, San Jose, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifier: Honduras vs. Bermuda, Leg 2, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Quarterfinals; Miami-ATP Round of 16

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.