Sports on TV for Thursday, May 8

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Boston

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Boston

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Quarterfinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Quarterfinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, Boston

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, First Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Colorado (3:10 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Minnesota, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at Washington, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bodo/Glimt, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

