Sports on TV for Thursday, May 1

Thursday, May 1

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — AS Ville de Dakar vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. Iran, Group B, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Seychelles vs. Belarus, Group A, Victoria, Mahe

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPN2 — Texas at Arkansas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Ohio St., Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Denver

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Ann Arbor, Mich.

9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, First Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

10 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: First Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 PFL Tournament First Round: Heavyweights and Light Heavyweights, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR Arizona at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.) OR Boston at Toronto (7:05 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 6

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 6

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at Colorado, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla-Sutherland

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:40 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Bodo/Glimt at Tottenham Hotspur, Semifinal – Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UANL at Cruz Azul, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals; Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Quarterfinals

