Sports on TV for Thursday, March 27
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Essendon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Virginia
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7:10 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Alabama, Sweet 16, Newark, N.J.
7:40 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Florida, Sweet 16, San Francisco
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Florida, Sweet 16, San Francisco (DataCast)
9:40 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Duke, Sweet 16, Newark, N.J.
10:10 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Sweet 16, San Francisco
TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech, Sweet 16, San Francisco (DataCast)
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Boston U., First Round, Toledo, Ohio
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. W. Michigan, First Round, Fargo, N.D.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Minnesota, First Round, Fargo, N.D.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina at Northwestern
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston
8 p.m.
USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, First Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.
3:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Athletics at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Orlando
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Colorado
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Dolphins
SKIING
2 p.m.
USA — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami-WTA Semifinal; Miami-ATP Quarterfinal
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
