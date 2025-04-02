Sports on TV for Thursday, April 3

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, April 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Collingwood

4:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Geelong

AUTO RACING

10:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — LSU at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From San Antonio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: UCF vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — College Basketball Crown Tournament: Villanova vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, First Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Link Academy (Mo.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: Bella Vista (Ariz.) vs. Brewster Academy (N.H.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Chipotle Nationals: TBD vs. Columbus (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fishers, Ind.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament: Welterweights and Featherweights, First Round, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Philadelphia OR Boston at Baltimore

4 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Minnesota

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at N.Y. Yankees OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Memphis at Miami

TRUTV — Memphis at Miami (DataCast)

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

TRUTV — Golden State at L.A. Lakers (DataCast)

NBA G LEAGUE BASKEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at Osceola

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Conference Semifinal: Valley at Stockton

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds; Doubles Quarterfinals

4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Quarterfinals

