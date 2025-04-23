Sports on TV for Thursday, April 24

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:50 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia

8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group B, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (3:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Baltimore at Washington (6:45 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at Memphis, Game 3

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami CF at Vancouver

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.