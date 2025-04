Sports on TV for Thursday, April 10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, April 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Adelaide

5:35 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Noon

NBATV — Al Ittihad vs. Stade Malien, Rabat, Morocco

3 p.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Rivers Hoopers BC, Rabat, Morocco

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

SECN — Missouri at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Texas A&M

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Denver vs. W. Michigan, Semifinal, St. Louis

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Boston U., Semifinal, St. Louis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Rutgers

GOLF

3 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

8 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Norway, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

9 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Hungary, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Finland, Group A, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

5 a.m. (Friday)

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Japan, Group B, Ceske Budejovice, Czechia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (4:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Cleveland at Indiana

TRUTV — Cleveland at Indiana (DataCast)

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Memphis

TRUTV — Minnesota at Memphis (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lazio at Bodo/Glimt, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Athletic Club at Rangers, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — BJK Cup Qualifier: Colombia vs. Kazakhstan

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.