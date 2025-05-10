Sports on TV for Sunday, May 11
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 11
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix of France, Le Mans, France
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles (Taped)
BOWLING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
SECN — Georgia at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Air Force at Maryland, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Syracuse, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany (NY) at Cornell, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark
10 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Texas at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
9:15 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest
10 a.m.
ESPN — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Barcelona
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como
12:50 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Kansas City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
7 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 2, Guangzhou, China
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Houston at Birmingham
3 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Memphis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoff: Indy vs. Orlando, Championship, Las Vegas
