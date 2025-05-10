Sports on TV for Sunday, May 11

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 11

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix of France, Le Mans, France

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles (Taped)

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Air Force at Maryland, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Syracuse, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany (NY) at Cornell, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Texas at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

9:15 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Barcelona

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

12:50 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Kansas City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 2, Guangzhou, China

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Houston at Birmingham

3 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Memphis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoff: Indy vs. Orlando, Championship, Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.