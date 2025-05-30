Sports on TV for Sunday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 1

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, Detroit

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

12:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: The Shanghai E-Prix – Round 11, Shanghai

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany

6 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cracker Barrel 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 9 Oklahoma City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Gut Altentann GC, Wallersee, Austria

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Atlanta (1:35 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR Washington at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver Whitecaps at Cruz Azul, Final

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Guyana vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Alajuela, Costa Rica

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Juniors

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

1:30 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m. (Monday)

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Philadelphia

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at San Antonio

3 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Memphis

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.