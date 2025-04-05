Sports on TV for Sunday, April 6

(All times Eastern)

Sunday, April 6

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 12, Foxborough, Mass. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA All-Star: Strike Derby, Waukesha, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CW — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Rick Mahorn vs. Team Ben Wallace, San Antonio

5:30 p.m.

FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, Championship, Tampa, Fla.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, Championship, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Oregon

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Auburn at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Texas at Missouri

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at LSU

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Drive Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Noon

FS2 — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

1 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Final Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Final Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Semifinals and Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Charlotte

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City

6 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Golden State

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Maine at Osceola

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Austin at Stockton

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

TNT — Washington at N.Y. Islanders

TRUTV — Washington at N.Y. Islanders (Ovi-Cast)

3 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Minnesota

TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Detroit

TRUTV — Florida at Detroit (DataCast)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Vancouver

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Johnstone

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford FC

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

4 p.m.

CBS — USL Championship: Phoenix at San Antonio

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Finals

Noon

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam: Day 3, Kingston, Jamaica

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Houston at Arlington

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Antonio at St. Louis

