Sports on TV for Sunday, April 6
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, April 6
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM MotoGP: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
1 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 12, Foxborough, Mass. (Taped)
BOWLING
Noon
FS1 — PBA All-Star: Strike Derby, Waukesha, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Arizona St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CW — HBCU All-Star Game: Team Rick Mahorn vs. Team Ben Wallace, San Antonio
5:30 p.m.
FOX — College Basketball Crown Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, Championship, Tampa, Fla.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. South Carolina, Championship, Tampa, Fla. (The Bird & Taurasi Show)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Oregon
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Auburn at Kentucky
1 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Texas at Missouri
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama at LSU
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Drive Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
Noon
FS2 — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami
1 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf Miami: Final Round, Trump National Doral, Miami
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, Final Round, Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Savannah Golf Championship, Final Round, Landings Club – Deer Creek Golf Club, Savannah, Ga.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: T-Mobile Match-Play – Semifinals and Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia OR N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City
6 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Golden State
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Maine at Osceola
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Conference Final: Austin at Stockton
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
TNT — Washington at N.Y. Islanders
TRUTV — Washington at N.Y. Islanders (Ovi-Cast)
3 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Minnesota
TRUTV — Dallas at Minnesota (DataCast)
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Detroit
TRUTV — Florida at Detroit (DataCast)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Vancouver
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at St. Johnstone
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford FC
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
4 p.m.
CBS — USL Championship: Phoenix at San Antonio
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Bucharest-ATP, Marrakech-ATP Finals
Noon
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam: Day 3, Kingston, Jamaica
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — Houston at Arlington
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Antonio at St. Louis
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.