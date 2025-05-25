Sports on TV for Monday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Baseball Selection Show

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Individual National Championship, Omni La Costa Resort, Carlsbad, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Cornell, Final, Foxborough, Mass.

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Moncton vs. Medicine Hat, Rimouski, Quebec

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets (4:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Kansas City (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 4

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 4 (InsightCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open Early Round Singles, Doubles

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TNT — TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

_____

