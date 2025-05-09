Sports on TV for Monday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 12

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Sweden, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Philadelphia (6:45 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NBA Draft Lottery: From New York

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 4

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Orobah at Al Hilal

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr at Al Okhdood

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Bristol City at Sheffield United, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Round of 16, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals; Italian Open-ATP Round of 16

