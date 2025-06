Sports on TV for Monday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Monday, June 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD Regional (If Necessary)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Panama vs. Nicaragua, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: Mexico vs. Canada, Group B, Alajuela, Costa Rica

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Fourth Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open Doubles, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals; Early Round Juniors

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Doubles Coverage, Paris

