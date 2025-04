Sports on TV for May 5 – 11

Adv03-04

(All times Eastern)

Monday, May 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: First Round, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace

Tuesday, May 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Second Round, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Athens, Ga.

4 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Athens, Ga.

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, Athens, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR Toronto at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, Semifinal – Leg 2

Wednesday, May 7

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The 2025 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Final Round, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Boston

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, Boston

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (1:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

11 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Paris Saint-Germain, Semifinal – Leg 2

Thursday, May 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Boston

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Boston

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Boston

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, First Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, First Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, First Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Colorado (3:10 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

Friday, May 9

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Texas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at San Antonio

Saturday, May 10

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 17/Championship Round, Salt Lake City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charley Suarez (Junior Lightweights), San Diego

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

3:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Troy, Ala.

4 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Athens, Ga.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 315 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 315 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (4:05 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets OR San Francisco at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference Semifinal: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at SV Werder Bremen

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Washington at Chicago

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — Grand Slam Track: From Miami

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Arlington

Sunday, May 11

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Texas at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Conference Semifinal: TBD

7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: TBD

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Conference Semifinal: TBD

10:30 p.m.

TBS — Conference Semifinal: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

9:15 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Barcelona

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Kansas City

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Houston at Birmingham

3 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Memphis

