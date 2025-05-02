Sports on TV for May 3 – 4
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
11:05 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
11:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
12:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Kriol Star vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Seychelles vs. Guatemala, Group A, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. Portugal, Group B, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
8 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Siena at Sacred Heart, Championship
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Denver
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Maryland, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Loyola (Md.)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Championship, Villanova, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
SECN — Kentucky at Texas
3 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at UCLA
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Florida
ESPNU — Cal Poly at Long Beach St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Undercard Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The 151st Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Frisco, Texas
8 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Frisco, Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Des Moines, Iowa
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweights), Des Moines, Iowa
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 7
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited College Draft (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL Championship: Leeds United at Plymouth Argyle
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — EFL League One: Leyton Orient at Huddersfield Town
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Nashville at Atlanta
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Dallas at San Diego
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Calais, France
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Orlando at Portland
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Utah
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 2, Miami
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Memphis at Houston
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Indiana
Sunday, May 4
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
Noon
CBS — ABB Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix – Round 6, Monaco
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal
BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. El Salvador, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Senegal, Group C, Victoria, Mahe
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas (Junior Featherweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Point, N.Y.
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Nebraska
2 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Boston College
BTN — Northwestern at UCLA
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon
7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Boston (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit a L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Monza
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion
7 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY
SWIMMING
9 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Miami
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Vegas
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Indiana
