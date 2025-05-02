Sports on TV for May 3 – 4

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

11:05 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

11:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

12:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Kriol Star vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Seychelles vs. Guatemala, Group A, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. Portugal, Group B, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

8 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Siena at Sacred Heart, Championship

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Denver

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Maryland, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Loyola (Md.)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Championship, Villanova, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

SECN — Kentucky at Texas

3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Florida

ESPNU — Cal Poly at Long Beach St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas Tech at BYU

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Third Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf Korea: Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Undercard Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 151st Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Frisco, Texas

8 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Frisco, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Des Moines, Iowa

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweights), Des Moines, Iowa

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore OR L.A. Dodgers OR Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Clippers at Denver, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Dallas, Game 7

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited College Draft (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship: Leeds United at Plymouth Argyle

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — EFL League One: Leyton Orient at Huddersfield Town

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Ipswich Town at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal

2:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Nashville at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Dallas at San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris FC vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Calais, France

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Orlando at Portland

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Utah

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 2, Miami

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Memphis at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Washington at Indiana

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 4

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

Noon

CBS — ABB Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix – Round 6, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 16, Denver (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Kriol Star, Diamniadio, Senegal

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Oman vs. El Salvador, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tahiti vs. Senegal, Group C, Victoria, Mahe

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Italy, Group D, Victoria, Mahe

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Chile, Group C, Victoria, Mahe (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas (Junior Featherweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Point, N.Y.

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Nebraska

2 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Boston College

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan St. at Oregon

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Black Desert Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Golf Course, Ivins, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Minnesota at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Detroit a L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Golden State at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Cleveland, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Winnipeg, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Monza

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion

7 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: Sacramento at Oakland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Chicago at NJ/NY

SWIMMING

9 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CW — Grand Slam Track: Day 3, Miami

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — D.C. at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Birmingham

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Vegas

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brazil National Team at Indiana

