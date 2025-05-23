Sports on TV for May 24 – 25
Saturday, May 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle
1:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
10:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Great Britain Grand Prix Sprint Race, Towcester, United Kingdom
1:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
2:40 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetMGM 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.
NBATV — Made By Ball Basketball vs. Nairobi City Thunder, Kigali, Rwanda
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 1, Palm Beach, Fla.
BOWLING
2:30 p.m.
FOX — PBA: Playoffs Championship, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Game 1, Mason, Ohio
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Gainesville Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. UCLA, Columbia Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, S.C.
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — The Memorial Cup: London vs. Moncton, Rimouski, Quebec
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs. U.S., Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
Noon
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs. Denmark, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NLL Playoffs: Saskatchewan at Buffalo, Finals, Game 3
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Baltimore at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets OR Cleveland at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3
ESPNEWS — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3 (InsightCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Bologna
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The German Cup: Arminia Bielefeld vs. VfB Stuttgart, Final, Berlin
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago
10 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Championship: Tigres UANL vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, Final, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Arlington at Memphis
3 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — New York at Indiana
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Atlanta
YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)
11:05 a.m.
FS2 — The Coupe Gambardella: Dijon U-18 vs. Rennes U-18, Final, Saint-Denis, France
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Sunday, May 25
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, Towcester, United Kingdom
9 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco
ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.
NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Made By Ball Basketball, Kigali, Rwanda
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lynchburg, Va.
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala. (UmpCast)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Rimouski vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
FS1 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. Stade de Reims, Final, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
11 a.m.
CNBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United
NBC — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
SYFY — English Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton
USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest
2 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at York United FC
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Cavalry FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
Noon
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
2 p.m.
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
UFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — D.C. at Houston
