Sports on TV for May 24 – 25

Saturday, May 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Great Britain Grand Prix Sprint Race, Towcester, United Kingdom

1:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

2:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The BetMGM 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV — Made By Ball Basketball vs. Nairobi City Thunder, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 1, Palm Beach, Fla.

BOWLING

2:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: Playoffs Championship, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Game 1, Mason, Ohio

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. UCLA, Semifinal, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Cornell, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Gainesville Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. UCLA, Columbia Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Nebraska, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: London vs. Moncton, Rimouski, Quebec

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: Sweden vs. U.S., Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

Noon

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: Switzerland vs. Denmark, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NLL Playoffs: Saskatchewan at Buffalo, Finals, Game 3

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets OR Cleveland at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at L.A. Angels (10:05 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3

ESPNEWS — Western Conference Final: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, Game 3 (InsightCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

CBSSN — Serie A: Genoa at Bologna

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Arminia Bielefeld vs. VfB Stuttgart, Final, Berlin

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago

10 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Championship: Tigres UANL vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, Final, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at Memphis

3 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Birmingham

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — New York at Indiana

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Atlanta

YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)

11:05 a.m.

FS2 — The Coupe Gambardella: Dijon U-18 vs. Rennes U-18, Final, Saint-Denis, France

Sunday, May 25

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Tissot Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, Towcester, United Kingdom

9 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco

ESPN2 — Formula 1 Kids: The Tag Heuer Grad Prix of Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Albert, Monaco (F1 Kids)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Ernee, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Ernee, France

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Military Basketball Association: TBD, Final, Philadelphia

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV — Al Ahli Tripoli vs. Made By Ball Basketball, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lynchburg, Va.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala. (UmpCast)

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Foxborough, Mass.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf Club, Schilde, Antwerpen, Belgium

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

NHLN — The Memorial Cup: Rimouski vs. London, Rimouski, Quebec

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Atlanta (4:10 p.m.) OR Philadelphia at Athletics (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Final: New York at Indiana, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Edmonton, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FS1 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. Stade de Reims, Final, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

11 a.m.

CNBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United

NBC — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool

SYFY — English Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Nottingham Forest

2 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Vancouver FC at York United FC

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Cavalry FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Noon

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

2 p.m.

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TNT — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

TRUTV — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at Houston

