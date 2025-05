Sports on TV for May 17 – 18

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 17

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9:35 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10:35 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications – Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Window World 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications – Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications – Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Heat No. 1, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

6:15 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Heat No. 2, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV — Made By Ball Basketball vs. Alahli Tripoli, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — NBATV — Armee Patriotique Rwandaise vs. Nairobi City Thunder, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

1 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Iowa

3 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Duke

SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Princeton, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeaster Championships: From Lexington, Ky.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

CNBC — The Preakness Stakes Prep Races: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBC — The 150th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group B, Herning, Denmark

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: France vs. Sweden, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Slovakia, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Baltimore

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Boston OR Minnesota at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at San Francisco (9:05 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: St. Mirren at Celtic

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Bay

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Semifinals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games, Atlanta

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Birmingham at St. Louis OR Michigan at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Indiana

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, May 18

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The AWS Made in Italy Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

1 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

4 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications – Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.

NBATV — Nairobi City Thunder vs. Alahli Tripoli, Kigali, Rwanda

11:30 a.m.

NBATV — NBATV — Made By Ball Basketball vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Annapolis, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Annapolis, Md.

COLLEGE ROWING

9 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championship: From Indianapolis

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Championships: From Eugene, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Orange, Texas

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. U.S., Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Latvia, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati (1:40 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Boston (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Oklahoma City, Game 7

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: 2025 World Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:10 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Wests

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Southampton at Everton

9:15 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Doubles Finals

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Final

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — 2025 World Athletics Relays: From Guangzhou, China

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Arlington at D.C.

