Sports on TV for May 10 – 11

Saturday, May 10

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The France Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Le Mans, France

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:10 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7 p.m.

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 17/Championship Round, Salt Lake City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart of Health Care 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Belarus vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charley Suarez (Junior Lightweights), San Diego

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

3:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

7 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Illinois

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at North Carolina, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Towson at Princeton, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Colgate at Penn St., First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Duke, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tampa Fla.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Troy, Ala.

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Lafayette, Ind.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 1, Villanova, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Athens, Ga.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Game 2, Villanova, Pa. (If Necessary)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Third Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Switzerland, Group B, Herning, Denmark

6 a.m. (Sunday)

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 315 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 315 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Montreal

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (4:05 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets OR San Francisco at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR Baltimore at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at Golden State, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Washington at Carolina, Game 3

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR: Houston at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cagliari at Como

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at SV Werder Bremen

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Aston Villa at AFC Bournemouth

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

ABC — NWSL: Washington at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at San Diego

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 1, Guangzhou, China (Taped)

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Arlington

Sunday, May 11

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Michelin Grand Prix of France, Le Mans, France

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lugo, Spain

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross: The MXGP, Lugo, Spain

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Monterey Sportscar Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.

BEACH SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Final, Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles (Taped)

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

SECN — Georgia at Alabama

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Indiana

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Air Force at Maryland, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Syracuse, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany (NY) at Cornell, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Tackle Warehouse Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Final Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Final Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Hungary, Group B, Herning, Denmark

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Norway, Group B, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Texas at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Winnipeg at Dallas, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

9:15 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest

10 a.m.

ESPN — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Barcelona

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Como

12:50 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Bay at Kansas City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Round of 16; Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletic Relays: Day 2, Guangzhou, China (Taped)

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Houston at Birmingham

3 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Memphis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoff: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

