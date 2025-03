Sports on TV for March 29 – 30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, March 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

Prime Video — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:10 p.m.

Prime Video — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas – Sprint Race, Del Valle, Texas

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The US Marine Corps 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters Prelims, Allen Park, Mich.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan (Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Virginia

SECN — Oklahoma at Alabama

4 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Rutgers

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA DI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hutchinson, Kan.

3 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS Dominguez Hills vs. Nova Southeastern, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

6:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Florida, Elite Eight, San Francisco

TRTUV — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Florida, Elite Eight, San Francisco (DataCast)

8:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Duke, Elite Eight, Newark, N.J.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Duke, Elite Eight, Newark, N.J. (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. TCU, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UConn, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. vs. Southern Cal, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Boston U., Quarterfinal, Toledo, Ohio

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. W. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Fargo, N.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Duke at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Michigan

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN — Tennessee at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

6 p.m.

ACCN — California at Clemson

7 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

8 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Third Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

4 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Championship, East Rutherford, N.J.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

2 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Championship, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

CNBC — The Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla. and The Arkansas Derby: From Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.

7 p.m.

FS1 — The Arkansas Derby: From Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at Saskatchewan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Mexico City

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg (Flyweights), Mexico City

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Diego OR N.Y. Mets at Houston

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Athletics at Seattle OR Detroit at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Detroit

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — Serie A: Genoa at Juventus

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla at FC Juarez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: San Diego at Orlando

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Portland

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at Arlington

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — League One: LOVB Madison at LOVB Austin

_____

Sunday, March 30

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Coachella Valley at Chicago

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, Del Valle, Texas (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 11, Seattle (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters Finals, Allen Park, Mich.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ACCN — California at Louisville

BTN — Southern Cal at Indiana

2 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

5:05 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal,

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal,

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

SECN — Florida at Auburn

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at LSU

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

CYCLING

3 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Volta a Catalunya, Final Stage, 54 Miles, Barcelona (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Legacy on Ice, Washington

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Final Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Halifax at Georgia

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Florida

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Jose at Los Angeles

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

SKIING

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup, Sun Valley, Idaho (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin at St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Como at Napoli (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Louisville at Chicago

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Seattle at Angel City

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — Michigan at Memphis

3 p.m.

ESPN — Birmingham at D.C.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Pro Volleyball Federation: San Diego at Vegas

_____

