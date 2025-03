Sports on TV for March 22 – 23

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 22

7X7 FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — OT7: Week 2 – Game 1, Dallas

8 p.m.

NFLN — OT7: Week 2 – Game 2, Dallas

9 p.m.

NFLN — OT7: Week 2 – Game 3, Dallas

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda

12:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MX2, Saint Jean D Angely, France

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

1:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Saint Jean D Angely, France

2:10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

2:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Tour: The WSOB XVI World Championship, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

SECN — Georgia at Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Dayton at Chattanooga, Second Round

12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. vs. Purdue, Second Round, Providence, R.I.

2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. St. John’s, Second Round, Providence, R.I.

5:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Denver

6:10 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Texas Tech, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

7:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Auburn, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Auburn, Second Round, Lexington, Ky. (DataCast)

7:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Denver

8:40 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Houston, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

9:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky. (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Murray St. vs. Iowa, First Round, Norman, Okla.

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas St. at UConn, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Green Bay vs. Alabama, First Round, College Park, Md.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at NC State, First Round

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Columbia vs. West Virginia, First Round, Chapel Hill, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast at Oklahoma, First Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: UNC Greensboro at Southern Cal, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, Storrs, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at Maryland, First Round

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Harvard vs. Michigan St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at North Carolina, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. California, First Round, Los Angeles

7:15 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Illinois, First Round, Austin, Texas

7:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: George Mason vs. Florida St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La.

9:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: William & Mary at Texas, First Round

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. at LSU, First Round

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 2, Ann Arbor, Mich.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Session I, Greensboro, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Session I, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 3, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Session II, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Session II, West Valley, Utah

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Session II, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan St., Championship

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Saint Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Colgate at Syracuse

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Philadelphia

FISHING

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

CNBC — The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans and The Jeff Ruby Steaks: From Turfway Park, Florence, Ky. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Diego (ss), Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers

8 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Vegas

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia, Group J, Vaduz, Liechtenstein

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Moldova vs. Norway, Group I, Chisinau, Moldova

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Bay

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Pro Volleyball Federation: Indy at Omaha

Sunday, March 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Straight Talk Wireless 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 10, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

5:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

7:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

ESPNU — NIT Tournament: TBD, Second Round

9:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Selection Show

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Minneapolis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — High Point at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Rutgers at Johns Hopkins

4 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

Noon

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ACCN — California at Virginia

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame

FISHING

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Classic: The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, Lake Ray Roberts, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Final Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee (ss) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Maine

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Chicago

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine World Cup Finals, Sun Valley, Idaho

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Georgia vs. Armenia, Playoff – Leg 2, Tbilisi, Georgia

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Scotland vs. Greece, Playoff – Leg 2, Glasgow, Scotland

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Germany vs. Italy, Playoff – Leg 2, Dortmund, Germany

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Orlando at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China

3:30 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships, Nanjing, China (Taped)

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Atlanta at Columbus

