Sports on TV for Friday, May 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

11 a.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Texas

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. FAU, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Villanova, Pa.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Athens, Ga.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, West Lafayette, Ind.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Second Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Second Round, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Truist Championship, Second Round, The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, Third Round, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czechia, Group B, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. U.S., Group B, Herning, Denmark

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Canada, Group A, Stockholm

MLB BASEBALL

6:45 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets (7:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Francisco at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Athletics (10:05 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Cleveland at Indiana, Game 3

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Winnipeg, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — EFL Championship Playoff: Sunderland at Coventry, Semifinal – Leg 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — D.C. at San Antonio

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Indy vs. Omaha, Semifinal, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation Playoffs: Orlando vs. Atlanta, Semifinal, Las Vegas

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.