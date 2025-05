Sports on TV for Friday, May 16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Collingwood

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Fast Friday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Fast Friday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All-Star), North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

5 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice (Open and All-Star entries), North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open), North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star), North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

BTN — Oregon at Iowa

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

10 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Howard at Duke, Durham Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Tallahassee, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Marist at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. UCF, Austin Regional, Austin, Texas

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. FAU, Gainesville Regional, Gainesville, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Robert Morris at Florida St., Tallahassee Regional

3:30 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: St. Francis (Pa.) at Texas A&M, Bryan-College Station Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Oklahoma St., Fayetteville Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Ohio St., Knoxville Regional, Knoxville, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: SC-Upstate at Clemson, Clemson Regional

5:30 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: SE Louisiana at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Oklahoma, Norman Regional

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Mississippi St., Lubbock Regional, Lubbock, Texas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. Arizona St., Los Angeles Regional, Los Angeles

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi, Tucson Regional, Tucson, Ari.

GOLF

Noon

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN BET)

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Golf & Country Club – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Stockholm

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Slovenia, Group A, Stockholm

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — 2025 IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group B, Herning, Denmark

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Invicta FC 62: Katharina Lehner vs. Olga Rubin (Bantamweights), Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

8:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Houston at Texas

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Seattle at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Athletics at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at New York, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 6

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Semifinal

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Semifinals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at San Antonio

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Golden State

