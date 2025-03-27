Sports on TV for Friday, March 28

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Hawthorn

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

2:05 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The NCTS Race at Martinsville, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: All-Star Callout, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

BTN — Oregon St. at Nebraska

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Michigan St., Sweet 16, Atlanta

7:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Sweet 16, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Sweet 16, Indianapolis (DataCast)

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Auburn, Sweet 16, Atlanta

10:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. Houston, Sweet 16, Indianapolis

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. Houston, Sweet 16, Indianapolis (DataCast)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. South Carolina, Sweet 16, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. NC State, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. UCLA, Sweet 16, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bentley vs. Boston College, First Round, Manchester, N.H.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. UConn, First Round, Allentown, Pa.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Maine, First Round, Allentown, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma St. at Georgia Tech

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

USA — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

8 p.m.

NBC — ISU: 2025 World Championships, Boston

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Second Round, Whirlwind Golf Club, Chandler, Ariz.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

4 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

5:40 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Baltimore at Toronto

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Miami (7:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Houston

11 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Utah at Florida

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Dolphins

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Semifinal; Miami-WTA Doubles Semifinal

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Semifinal; Miami-WTA Doubles Semifinal

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Houston

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.