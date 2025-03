Sports on TV for Friday, March 21

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

3:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

4:40 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, The Thermal Club, Thermal, Calif.

8 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.

10:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Miami

SECN — LSU at Texas

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C.

12:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Robert Morris vs. Alabama, First Round, Cleveland

1:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Lipscomb vs. Iowa St., First Round, Milwaukee

2 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colorado St. vs. Memphis, First Round, Seattle

2:50

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Duke, First Round, Raleigh, N.C.

3:15 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), First Round, Cleveland

4:05 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Mississippi, First Round, Milwaukee

4:35 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Maryland, First Round, Seattle

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. vs. Florida, First Round, Raleigh, N.C.

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Troy vs. Kentucky, First Round, Milwaukee

7:25 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico vs. Marquette, First Round, Cleveland

7:35 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Akron vs. Arizona, First Round, Seattle

9:25 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UConn, First Round, Raleigh, N.C.

9:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Xavier vs. Illinois, First Round, Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Bryant vs. Michigan St., First Round, Cleveland

10:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Oregon, First Round, Seattle

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. Michigan, First Round, South Bend, Ind.

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Liberty at Kentucky, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Utah, First Round, Columbia, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Stephen F. Austin at Notre Dame, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Fairfield vs. Kansas St., First Round, Lexington, Ky.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson at TCU, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon at Baylor, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee Tech at South Carolina, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Montana St. at Ohio St., First Round

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Durham, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Louisville, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Waco, Texas

7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Richmond, First Round, Los Angeles

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Tennessee, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Lehigh at Duke, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Southern U. at UCLA, First Round

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: Denver vs. Arizona St., Semifinal, Saint Paul

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: N. Dakota vs. W. Michigan, Semifinal, Saint Paul

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Northwestern

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Quarterfinals, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Philadelphia

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia (ss), Clearwater, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit (ss), Lakeland, Fla.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Miami

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at L.A. Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Pittsburgh

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Vincent & the Grenadines vs. Jamaica, Leg 1, Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Belize vs. Costa Rica, Leg 1, San Jose, Costa Rica

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

