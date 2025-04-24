Sports on TV for Friday, April 25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Greater Western Sydney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Texas

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Match #10, Huntington Beach, Calif.

1 p.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Huntington Beach, Calif.

3 p.m.

BTN — MPSF Tournament: TBD, Championship, Huntington Beach, Calif.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Conference Tournament: TBD, Championship, Santa Monica, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Army

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at Georgetown

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Northwestern, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Semifinal, College Park, Md.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Stanford vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at UConn

9 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

5 p.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf: First Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Boston at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

10:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Texas at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 3

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN2 — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 3 (DataCast)

8 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 3 (DataCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

